JCI SXM ACTION Celebrates a Year of Impact and Installs 2026 Board During Year-End Celebration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - JCI SXM ACTION, formerly known as the Jaycees, officially concluded the year with a memorable Year-End Celebration that showcased the organization’s achievements, honored its distinguished senators, and marked the installation of its incoming 2026 Board of Directors.

The event served as a moment of reflection and celebration, highlighting the chapter’s accomplishments throughout the year. Members gathered to recognize the collective efforts that contributed to the organization’s continued growth and positive impact within the community.

A special feature of the evening was the recognition of JCI Senators, who were acknowledged for their continued guidance, mentorship, and unwavering support of the chapter. Their contributions remain instrumental in strengthening the foundation and legacy of JCI SXM ACTION.

A major milestone for the organization this year of is that the 2026 Dutch Caribbean National President is from JCI SXM ACTION Chapter—Anjeanee Mathew. It has been approximately 20 years since a representative from St. Maarten held this position. A word of encouragement was delivered by past National President Elroy Hughes.

During the celebration, the organization formally installed its 2026 Incoming Board, ushering in a new leadership team committed to advancing the mission and vision of JCI SXM ACTION. The 2026 Board consists of:

President: Delano Samuel

Vice President: Toni Royer

Secretary: Jair Conner

Treasurer: Lita Alias

Immediate Past President: Christine Regis

JCI SXM ACTION would like to extend heartfelt thanks to our Senators, past JCI members, and the entire membership for their presence and continued support. Your dedication and commitment are the foundation of our success.

JCI SXM ACTION looks forward to another impactful year under the leadership of the incoming board, with a continued focus on leadership development, community service, and sustainable positive change on St. Maarten.

The organization extends its gratitude to all members, partners, senators, and supporters who contributed to a successful year and remain committed to supporting the chapter's future endeavors.

About JCI SXM ACTION

JCI SXM ACTION, formerly known as the Jaycees, is a local chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI), a global leadership organization for persons between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI is dedicated to developing young active citizens through leadership opportunities, community projects, and professional growth.

For more information, please contact:

JCI SXM ACTION

Email: sxmaction@gmail.com