JCI SXM ACTION Hosts AI Workshop for Educators at Sister Marie Laurence Primary School | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - JCI SXM ACTION, formerly known as the Jaycees, proudly hosted an engaging Artificial Intelligence (AI) workshop for the teachers of Sister Marie Laurence Primary School.

The session was facilitated by JCI SXM ACTION Vice President, Delano Samuel.

Through this initiative, the Catholic School Board has demonstrated its commitment to investing in its staff by providing opportunities to build knowledge and adapt to evolving technologies.

The interactive workshop equipped teachers with practical insights into the use of AI, highlighting its relevance in today’s world and its potential to serve as a valuable resource in education.

As one teacher reflected, “Ik kon gelijk exploreren” (“I could immediately explore”), emphasizing the hands-on and exploratory nature of the session.

JCI SXM ACTION extends heartfelt thanks to Teacher Amaris and the Catholic School Board for arranging this initiative and for their dedication to investing in educators and the future of learning.