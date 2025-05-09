J&IS Launches Foster Care Month 2025 with Powerful Opening Ceremony Theme: “Mending the Foster Care Net” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Judicial and Institutional Services (J&IS) officially launched Foster Care Month 2025 on May 6th, with a moving and well-attended opening ceremony held in its conference room at the Yogesh building, with this year’s theme, “Mending the Foster Care Net,” the event set the tone for a month of awareness, advocacy, and collective responsibility to better serve vulnerable children and families.

The ceremony featured emotional testimonies, stirring reflections, and calls to action from across the child protection community. Guests were warmly welcomed by the Master of Ceremony, Mrs. Elmorah Aventurin-Pantophlet. After which a prayer was offered by Evangelist Dr. Ann Marlin-Evans, followed by a heartfelt rendition of the national song by J&IS Family Guardian, Mrs. Courtney Yankey-Wilson.

Mrs. Marisha Olivacce-Carty, Secretary of the J&IS Board, delivered a powerful welcome speech that set the tone for the opening of Foster Care Month, inspiring and encouraging attendees with her heartfelt words and commitment to the cause, stating:

“Foster Care Month is a time of reflection, of recommitment, and of deep appreciation, especially for our foster children, whose strength inspires us daily, and for those who have opened their hearts and homes to provide care, safety, and belonging. It is also a time to raise awareness and issue a clear and united call to action across our entire community”.

The Honourable Minister of Justice, Ms. Nathalie Tackling, officially opened the month, stressing the government's ongoing commitment to strengthening foster care systems:

“This theme is more than just a call to action, it is a clear and urgent reminder. When we fail to protect our most vulnerable, the consequences ripple through families, communities, and our justice system. But it is also a promise, a commitment that we will not look away and do the work to repair what’s been torn”.

She further reminded attendees that, beyond our moral obligation, we have a legal responsibility under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to provide special protection when a child cannot safely remain at home.

“A strong, well-functioning foster care system is not optional, it is essential. As part of the justice reform plan, the Ministry has prioritized the update of foster care regulations to improve oversight and ensure that every placement is safe, supportive, and in the best interest of the child.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to foster parents, mentors, and community members who have generously supported foster care in various impactful ways. Special recognition was given to Mr. and Mrs. Audra and Dominique Cabey, honoured as Foster Parents of the Year 2025, and to Mr. Leonard Lambert, named Mentor of the Year 2025

Meredith Concincion, Foster Care Coordinator, spoke on the urgency of this year’s theme:

“Every stitch in the foster care net represents a person, a policy, or a practice that helps hold a child up. When we mend it together, we ensure a safer, more compassionate future for all our children.” Meredith also stated in her address that the foster care system was created to protect, uplift, and restore. But the truth is, the net doesn’t always catch every child. Some slip through. Some fall hard. And some wait too long for love, for belonging, for stability.

One of the most impactful moments came from James Brooks, a former foster child and current Family Guardian Intern at J&IS. In his emotional address "From Foster Child to Advocate," Brooks shared:

“I stand before you today not as a victim of my past, but as a product of the people who cared. Who showed up. Who didn’t give up on me. Your presence matters more than you know.”

Lisandra Pantophlet, Family Guardian at J&IS, gave a candid and heartfelt look into the complex work of safeguarding children:

“We face trauma, instability, resistance, but we also see children reunited with their families or foster youth standing on their own two feet. These are the moments that keep us going.”

The event also featured powerful testimonies by foster parent Ms. Shelly Alphonso and former foster parent Mr. E. Josepha, offering a glimpse into the deeply human experiences behind the foster system. Both foster parents spoke candidly about the challenges and rewards of fostering, sharing heartfelt stories that highlighted the resilience of children and the transformative power of love, patience, and stability.

In her closing remarks, Act. Director Cynthia Clarke-Filemon called for courage, collaboration, and transformation:

“Foster care must never be the starting point it should always be the last resort. Often, it’s not a lack of love, it’s a lack of help. This month, we celebrate those who stand in the gap: foster parents, residential carers, mentors, and child protection professionals who ensure children feel safe and seen.”

She further emphasized the need for strong policy, increased resources, early intervention, and long-term solutions:

“Let us not allow this month to pass as a symbolic gesture. Let it be a catalyst for transformation. Let us commit, here, together, to mending and strengthening the foster care net.”

Foster Care Month will culminate in the 2025 Foster Care Conference, to be held May 27–28 at the University of St. Martin. J&IS extends heartfelt thanks to all speakers, supporters, and attendees for making the opening event a powerful start to a month of renewal, reflection, and resolve.

