Joel Ayuk Puts St. Martin on the Global Map at Festival de Cannes 2025 with Launch of “Caribbean Day at Cannes” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN/FRANCE, Cannes – In a groundbreaking move that underscores the Caribbean’s growing influence in global cinema, award-winning filmmaker and cultural ambassador Joel Ayuk proudly represented St. Martin at the Festival de Cannes 2025, unveiling the inaugural “Caribbean Day at Cannes” under the prestigious Pavillon Afriques.

A longtime resident and creative force on the island of St. Martin, Ayuk’s presence at the world’s most prestigious film festival marks a historic milestone—not only for Caribbean cinema but also for St. Martin as a rising player on the international cultural stage.

Participating in a high-level roundtable at the Marché du Film, Ayuk joined leading producers, financiers, and policymakers in shaping a bold new vision for the Caribbean film industry. Discussions centered around global visibility, sustainable financing, and the importance of authentic storytelling from the region. The highlight: the launch of Caribbean Day at Cannes, a landmark initiative dedicated to showcasing the Caribbean’s creative excellence on the world stage.

“The Caribbean is not just a destination—it is a rich cultural engine with untold stories,” Ayuk said. “This initiative is about claiming our space, amplifying our voice, and opening new doors for Caribbean talent globally.”

Caribbean Day at Cannes is designed to serve as a powerful platform for Caribbean filmmakers to network with international distributors, co-producers, and cultural institutions. It opens new pathways for funding, collaboration, and cultural exchange, placing the Caribbean—and St. Martin specifically—on the radar of the global film industry.

Ayuk, who gained global recognition for his multi-award-winning feature Chokehold—a powerful Afro-Caribbean narrative that swept 13 awards worldwide in 2024—continues to use his platform to champion regional storytelling. His vision extends beyond filmmaking; it is rooted in reshaping perceptions, creating economic opportunities, and fostering long-term creative industries in the Caribbean.

During his Cannes visit, Ayuk also led strategic conversations with cultural leaders and industry executives from Africa, Europe, North America, and the broader Caribbean, securing interest in cross-continental partnerships and investment opportunities tied to Caribbean content.

“This is not just about cinema. It’s about legacy. It’s about placing St. Martin at the epicenter of a cultural renaissance,” Ayuk stated. “We are building bridges that will define the next generation of Caribbean creatives.”

About Joel Ayuk

Joel Ayuk is an award-winning filmmaker based in St. Martin, known for his impactful work bridging Africa and the Caribbean through cinema. He is the founder of Caribcine Prod and the creative force behind the internationally acclaimed film Chokehold. Through his storytelling and advocacy, Ayuk continues to position the Caribbean—and particularly St. Martin—as a rising power in the global film ecosystem.