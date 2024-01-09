John Larmonie Center to undergo a transformative renovation and expansion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The John Larmonie Center, a revered institution for the arts in Sint Maarten, is poised to undergo a transformative renovation and expansion, marking a significant milestone in its history. The impending renovation aims to modernize and enhance the facilities, providing and even more dynamic space for artistic expression and cultural engagement.

The comprehensive renovation and the expansion project, encompassing various aspects of civil and architectural improvements, is slated to commence following the release of the upcoming Terms of Reference (TOR). The (TOR), set to be distributed imminently, will outline the project scope and scope, and serve as a blueprint for the extensive works planned for the John Larmonie Center.

The key components of the renovation and expansion project include:

Civil Enhancements:

Earthwork: Comprehensive landscaping to create a more inviting and aesthetically pleasing environment.

Drainage and sewerage work: Upgrades to existing systems to ensure efficient water management.

Parking Facilities: Expansion and improvement of parking facilities to accommodate the growing needs of the artistic community.

Pavement: Renovation of walkways and pavements for enhanced accessibility and safety.

Architectural transformations:

Expansion with another floor: the addition of a new floor to provide additional space for diverse artistic activities and events.

Renovation works on the ground floor: Modernization of existing spaces align with cotemporary standards.

New Roof for open courtyard: Installation of state-of-the-art roof to maximize the usability of the open courtyard throughout the year.

These planned renovations and expansions underscore the commitment to the fostering artistic vibrancy and community engagement. The John Larmonie Center has long been a focal point for artistic, cultural gatherings, and educational initiatives, and these enhancements aim to further elevate its role as a cornerstone of Sint Maarten’s artistic landscape.

Local authorities and stakeholders and eagerly anticipating the release of the TOR, which will mark the official commencement of the project, The renovation and expansion of the John larmonie center are poised to create a lasting impact, providing a renewed space that reflects the spirit and creativity of the Sint Maarten artistic community.