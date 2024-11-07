Join EPICs Perpetual Plastics Project! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - EPIC´s recently launched Perpetual Plastics Project is growing rapidly. Every week, Perpetual Plastics produces a varied number of recycled products with the support of the community, schools and other partners such as individuals and businesses.

Thanks to their plastic donations, Perpetual Plastics is able to recycle an increasing number of plastics every week. This is done in collaboration with a very dedicated team of clients of the Sister Basilia Center (of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation), providing a social workspace for them to flourish and make a difference, as well as a great group of volunteers.

Perpetual Plastics is also sparking curiosity in schools, teaching students about plastic pollution, the power of recycling locally, and the positive impact they can make as an individual on nature and the environment.

In the upcoming year it is the intention to inspire many more students with our education program as we are inviting all schools to join this exciting program.

The specific plastics currently being recycled in the workspace are the types 2 and 5 plastics. You can find the type of plastic on the bottom of a plastic product, stated within a recycle triangle.

The workspace is open every Tuesday and Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and every Saturday from 9 am to 12pm. Find us at 125 Union Road in Cole Bay, next to Burger King.

Want to help in achieving the goal of continuously recycling plastics on island, creating a creative space for those with a distance to the regular labour market, a space and program to learn?

Bring in your plastics, volunteer and/or collaborate with us to keep Sint Maarten cleaner and greener, together! We welcome fresh ideas and are excited for everyone to visit our plastic recycling social workspace.

On epicislands.org you can find more information on this and many other EPIC projects! To get in contact, please email perpetualplastics@epicislands.org, or message us on social media FB/IG: Perpetual Plastics SXM