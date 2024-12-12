Join for an Enriching Book “Big Rock Part Two: Lie Down in Darkness” Signing Event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library is delighted to host a special event featuring renowned local author Robert Romney. This occasion celebrates the release of his latest novel, Big Rock II: Lie Down in Darkness (2023), which completes his acclaimed trilogy.

His notable works includes in the series which begins with St. Martin Talk (2011) , continues with From St. Martin Talk to Standard English (2015) and Big Rock I : King of the Rock (2019), offering a rich and immersive journey through the cultural evolution of Sint Maarten.

Set against the backdrop of the island’s history from the 1960s to the present, Romney's works evoke a powerful sense of nostalgia and community, capturing a way of life that is both unique and increasingly endangered. His stories intertwine themes of patriotism, cultural preservation, and love, presenting an unforgettable exploration of Sint Maarten’s legacy. This event promises to be a captivating celebration of literature and local heritage."

The event will take place on Friday, December 13, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 4.45 PM at the Sint Maarten Library.

Big Rock Part Two: Lie Down in Darkness: The novel reflects on the idyllic innocence of Saint-Martin's past while contrasting it with the challenges of modernity. Drawing inspiration from literary greats like James Joyce and Marcel Proust, Romney captures the island's unique atmosphere and community, free of violence and rich in cultural heritage.

The story highlights the resilience and "fighting spirit" of Saint-Martin’s ancestors who contributed to global industries, from the Panama Canal to the sugar cane fields of Santo Domingo. Through its spiritual undertones, the novel advocates for an island that embraces newcomers while preserving its identity and traditions

Robert Romney: Born on Dutch Sint Maarten, former Representative of the Rector of Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemy (2007–2010). Romney pursued an extensive academic career, earning degrees in English literature and becoming an Associate Professor and Inspector of Honorary Academy. He is also a Knight of the National Order of Merit and an Officer of the Academic Palms.

Do not miss this unique opportunity to engage with Robert Romney as he shares the inspiration behind his novel, Sint Maarten past and present, and his passion for preserving Sint Maarten heritage and legacy. Copies of Big Rock part Two : Lie down in Darkness will be available for purchase, and the event will include a Q&A session with the author.

Join us for an inspiring literary event that celebrates the transformative power of storytelling and honors our shared history and enduring legacy.

For more information about the event, please contact the Sint Maarten Library at 1721-542-2970.

Robert Romney