Join the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard before April 1st | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) is looking for young men and women to join the ranks. You have until April 1, 2024, to apply. If you are seeking a career in law enforcement, then DCCG is one of the ways to go.

The DCCG plays a significant role in protecting the sea borders of Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius, and the same is done for Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire.

The DCCG role includes drugs and weapons interdiction, preventing illegal fishing, immigration, and pollution. DCCG also performs Search & Rescue (S&R) during maritime emergencies.

DCCG at the moment is looking for young men and women between 18-25-years-old. Interested people can sign-up before April 1. The recruitment team of DCCG recently visited Sint Maarten from Curacao and reported that there is a great interest in the Coast Guard.

DCCG has a pilot program with the University of St. Martin (USM). This started at the end of January and will run until mid-year. It’s a preparatory program to help young men and women from Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius to prepare themselves for the Basic Training (BOK) program that takes place in Curacao over a nine-month period.

Some of the challenges being confronted by those wanting a career in the Coast Guard is the Dutch language and the physical test. The USM program assists those in certain areas, however, it is advisable for persons interested to really work on those two areas in order to ensure that they are able to meet the entry standards into the BOK program.

Regarding the physical test, which is rigorous, if you start early with preparing by doing push-ups, running, weight training, and swimming, the person stands a better chance to be part of the BOK program.

The BOK nine-month program comprises of lectures and two internships. The program trains you from sailor to able seaman.

The recruitment team is looking for more Sint Maarteners to join the program and especially females.

To get more information or to join the DCCG BOK program, visit the following website: kustwacht.org

DCCG fire fighting training.

DCCG shooting training.