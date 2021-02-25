Join the Experience of Digital Reading at Philipsburg Jubilee Library. Get on board the Digital Train | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Since 2013 your Public Library (PJL) has been investing in its digital library collection. With the result that more than 3,300 titles are readily available via our website: www.stmaartenlibrary.org. A special thank you to NAGICO Insurances, one of our sponsors since 2019. In addition to that number, several members also have since mid-2020 additional access to the Royal Library in the Hague’s collection of over 94,000 e-books, which also includes audio-books.

What makes digital reading so attractive? It is simple, you can borrow an e-book, where ever you are, and at any time. There are only three requirements: you have to be a member of the PJL with valid membership status, you have to have internet access, and you have to have one of the following devices: mobile phone, tablet, e-reader, laptop, or desktop.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world experienced the risk of crowds, the need for social distancing, and in some situations the importance of isolation. Many book readers were faced with looking for alternative and safer ways to have access to their books of choice, so with e-books library’s were able to offer a safe zone for your search for books of interest. As life continues evolving, technology has become a useful tool in one’s daily life. The Philipsburg Jubilee Library continues its trend to inform patrons and prospective members of the benefits and safe ways of reading through technology.

This year’s annual “Digital Reading Program”, will be held throughout March 2021 and registration is open to the general public. The program will consist of daycare and primary school visits and three hands-on workshops every week for interested participants ages 13 and up. The main objectives are for participants to become aware of the PJL E-book services and to promote reading through technological devices such as; smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Participation is FREE; the program consists of a hands-on and interactive workshop every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in March from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The maximum number of participants per workshop is six. The first workshop group is on Monday, March 1rst, and the last workshop will be on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021. At the sessions, participants will learn how the digital library works, and answers will be given to the questions received during the workshop and online on how to select, manage, and read your e-book’. Every Thursday from 10.00 a.m. – 11.00 a.m., we will be doing storytime with the daycares.

Due to limited space, for the digital programs, the PJL requests a registration (+1 (721) 542 2970 or admin@sxmlibrary.org). The events are free of charge. Membership is of course recommended. Don’t miss it and be on time.

Our contact information: Phone: + 1 721 542 2970, Web-site: stmaartenlibrary.org, Facebook: stmaarten. Pjlibrary, and Twitter: twitter@sxmlibrary.

Come visit us also at the PJL Cay Hill Satellite, at the Hillside Christian School – Asha Stevens Campus. Opening hours from Monday to Friday, from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.