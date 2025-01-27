Join Us for Our First Breast Cancer Support Group Session of the Year | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Still Beautiful, Positive, and Elektralyets Foundation are excited to announce the first Breast Cancer Support Group meeting of the year, scheduled for Thursday, January 30, 2025. The meeting will be held at the RC4C / 4C Foundation, located at A. T. Illidge Road #60 Unit 1.1, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.



This support group, which was first launched in May 2023, provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals affected by breast cancer. The meeting will be facilitated by Ms. Shirley Serbony, who will lead a discussion on the topic "New Year Bingo Card."



We invite all members of the community to join us for an evening of support, encouragement, and shared experiences. This is a safe space for:

- Breast cancer patients

- Survivors

- Family members and loved ones



Let’s come together to share stories, offer support, and uplift each other. Whether you’re newly diagnosed, navigating treatment, or thriving in survivorship, this group is here for you. Let’s start the year with hope, connection, and strength!



For more information, please contact:

- Email: stillbeautifulsxm@gmail.com

- Phone: +1-721-588-8020

We look forward to seeing you there.