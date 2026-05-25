Joint Court of Justice Annual Report 2025: a year of renewal and strengthening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - In its annual report on 2025, the Joint Court of Justice (Court) reflects on a year in which renewal, strengthening and professionalization were the main focal points.

Across all locations – Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba – great efforts have been made to improve the quality of the judiciary, to modernize processes and to strengthen the organization as a whole. The report characterizes 2025 as an important transitional year.

Strategic choices made in previous years were given tangible form, and the implementation of the multiannual plan for 2025-2028 was visibly initiated. The developments within the Court were broad; from process optimization to digitalization.

The accessibility of the judiciary has been enhanced, among others by means of digital access to cassation procedures and improved publication processes. Investments were also made in staff, IT infrastructure and integrity.

The year also saw an administrative change due to the premature departure of President Mauritsz de Kort, who was appointed Governor of Curacao. Under his leadership, important steps were taken that form the basis for the developments that are now ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Court looks to the future. The coming years will be dedicated to further development of the improvement initiatives that are already underway, so as to achieve a modern and future-proof judiciary. In this context, the strategic goals set for 2025-2028 will serve as a guideline.

By means of a set of interrelated projects regarding quality, digitalization, HR development and operations, the Court strives to create an agile, transparent and sustainable organization.

The annual report and annual accounts for 2025 have been adopted timely, and an unqualified audit opinion was issued by an auditor. The annual accounts close with a virtually neutral result of Cg. -13,000, which in accordance with the statutory provisions will be charged to the general reserve.

This seems to indicate that – after two financially challenging years – the organization is now on the path to recovery and further development. By means of this annual report, the Court provides a clear overview of the main developments, results and challenges of 2025, and it shows how social, technological and organizational change is addressed.

The link to the Annual Report: https://ghvj.org/over-het-hof/jaarverslag/