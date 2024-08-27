Joint Police Forces Conduct Successful Targeted Traffic Controls. 83 Vehicles Controlled | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a coordinated effort to enhance public safety and suppress gun violence, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) in collaboration with police forces from various Dutch Caribbean islands, conducted targeted traffic controls between August 19th and August 24th, 2024. The joint operation involved officers from the Korps Politie Aruba (KPA), Korps Politie Curaçao (KPC), Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN), and the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM).

The controls were focused on the areas of Simpson Bay, Cole Bay, and Dutch Quarter. During one of these controls a total of 83 vehicles were stopped and inspected. As a result, 12 individuals were processed for violations related to excessively tinted windows, which are prohibited by law. Additionally, several fines were issued for various other traffic infractions, contributing to the ongoing efforts to improve general safety in Sint Maarten.

The management team of KPSM extends its sincere gratitude to all police officers and marines’ personnel who participated in these operations. Their dedication and teamwork were crucial in ensuring the success of this initiative. These actions represent a significant step towards addressing gun violence and enhancing the general safety and security of the residents and visitors of Sint Maarten.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to maintaining law and order on the island and will continue to work closely with local and regional partners to achieve this goal.