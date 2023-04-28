J’ouvert Jump-Up 2023 concludes in a safe and enjoyable manner | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Sint Maarten's annual carnival celebration J'ouvert Jump-Up took place on 27 April 2023. The event started at approximately 04:00 on Nisbeth road and ended at about 10:30 at the salt pickers roundabout in Philipsburg.

In fact, the event went off without any major incidents. During the entire event, St Maarten police were present in large numbers to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Nevertheless, there were some incidents where the police had to intervene. Seven male suspects were arrested for various offences and fined a total of more than $1,200. Police continue to investigate these incidents.

In addition, a female suspect also turned herself in at the police station later in the morning after she doused another female with hot water. The situation with the victim is still under investigation and the suspect has been arrested. Investigations into this incident is ongoing, and police will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Management team of KPSM would like to thank all police officers and VKS personnel who worked on the J'ouvert morning parade. Your contribution to the success of the event is greatly appreciated.

The St Maarten Police will continue to work with the community to ensure that future Carnival events are safe and enjoyable for all.