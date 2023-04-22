Julian Rollocks Jnr. Launches new Radio Program on Radio SOS 95.9FM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) – The Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) candidate Julian Rollocks Jnr. Launched his first interactive Radio program on renowned Radio SOS 95.9 Fm, on Sunday April 16th. 2023.

The hour-long program from 12 noon to 1.00pm, is called “The People Come First”, and is hosted by himself. During the program, he will be soliciting real time feedback from the listening audience, about what they envision for St. Maarten moving forward to further develop our country St. Maarten.

” I am excited about the new program, and look forward in exploring new ways, on how it can help and expand the living conditions for our St. Maarten citizens”, Mr Rollocks Jr said.

During his first program Mr Rollocks revealed that he has registered a lot of students, in both Senior and Youth categories, and is overwhelmed at the response and demand, in fact he continues to get requests daily from persons who are interested in the program.

He further stated that the Seniors, especially, have welcomed this initiative, as now they will now be able to learn how to pay their Bills on line to GEBE and TELEM, as well as to be able to check their Bank Account Balances without going into town, and send messages to their family and friends.

He also confirmed that he will be raffling a Laptop Computer and a Naf100. Food Voucher every month, for all those students who have registered and are attending classes.

Mr Rollocks Jr, also said that he will be encouraging the listening public to call in the program to ask questions, and to let him know what he could do to improve the living standards in the country.

The program will be aired every Sunday from 12 noon to 1.00pm until election day and beyond.