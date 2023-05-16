June 5 deadline Approaching for R4CR US$750K project submission for Grants | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - R4CR recently reminded local civil society organizations (CSOs) that the deadline for submitting project proposals for Round-6 financing is quickly approaching. With a total of US$750K available in grants for post hurricane Irma related social projects this presents a great opportunity for local non-profit organizations to secure funding for projects that make a significant contribution to the social reconstruction of St Maarten.

Officially named “Resources for Community Resilience”, the R4CR program includes a grant scheme as funding mechanism for community and social rehabilitation initiatives on Sint Maarten as well as focusing on improving the capacity of local CSOs in reconstruction and resilience activities post hurricane Irma.

Project activities by locally registered CSOs that are eligible for funding can cover subject areas such as neighborhood initiatives, sports, nature/environment, culture, poverty relief, day care centers/after school programs, youth employment, skills development, psycho-social support or preventing gender-based violence.

CSOs are encouraged to submit project proposals that are aligned with one (or more) of the abovementioned subject areas. The R4CR program will end in 2024 so CSOs have limited time left to secure funding before the program ends.

To be eligible for funding, CSOs must be officially registered and active on the Dutch side of the island, in possession of all legal documents and submit a technical proposal and a financial proposal (templates for both must be downloaded from www.r4cr.org/downloads). The maximum grant amount per project is US$90,000 for a single CSO project or US$120,000 for a collaborative project with two or more CSOs.

Since the launch of R4CR in 2020 the program has supported 63 small scale projects benefitting more than 5,100 persons directly, disbursed or committed US$ 3.2 million to local CSOs and provided 24 free training courses (in collaboration with 4C Foundation/NPOwer) to strengthen the capacity of local organizations.

The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The latter is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau). The R4CR program is locally managed by the VNGI (International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities) in close cooperation with 4C Foundation and other local partners.

For more information about the R4CR program or an overview of all current projects please visit www.r4cr.org or the Facebook page (R4CRSXM).

Dow Musical Foundation after school steel pan project.