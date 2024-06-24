Junior ranger program for nature kicks off at Nature Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its newest iteration of a Junior Ranger Program, which commenced last Saturday, June 22 with great enthusiasm and participation from the selected rangers. This program, part of the CORENA project, aims to engage young nature enthusiasts and foster a deeper appreciation for the environment.

The inaugural event took place at Mullet Bay, where the seven selected junior rangers, all 12 years old, gathered to embark on their first adventure. Throughout the day, the junior rangers participated in a variety of activities designed to educate and entertain, such as nature-related bingos and other fun activities to encourage the mutual knowledge, and the appreciation of the surrounding nature.

The program, which will run on alternating Saturdays until November 30, will involve the rangers in both terrestrial and marine activities, each focusing on different aspects of nature conservation, wildlife protection, and outdoor skills. Activities include hiking, birding, snorkeling, sailing and kayaking. Participants will also have the possibility to become certified scuba divers at the end of the program.

“We are incredibly excited to carry out this program that sees seven young faces ready to learn and protect our nature,” said the CORENA Education Officer Gaia Piccaluga. “The Junior Ranger Program is designed to inspire the next generation of environmental leaders, and today marks the beginning of what we hope will be a lifelong passion for nature conservation.”

The Nature Foundation extends its gratitude to the Grant Thorton Sint Maarten for sponsoring the transportation, and to McDonalds for offering meal vouchers to end the day satiated.

To know how you can support the program, please contact gaia@naturefoundationsxm.org or call the Nature Foundation at (+1) 721-544-4267.

The COastal REsilience Needs Assessment (CORENA) project is focused on advancing the sustainable management of Sint Maarten’s marine and coastal environment through biodiversity research, planning recommendations, and educational initiatives. The RESEMBID-supported project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) and the non-profit Nature Foundation. Email corena@naturefoundationsxm.org for more information.

This project receives funding from The Caribbean OCTs Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID), a €40M programme financed by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France, the development cooperation agency of France.