Just For Dads & Men Masterclass | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs is excited to announce the continuation of the Legacy Matters” (part 2) with author, veteran journalist and playwright, Mr. Fabian Adekunle Badejo continues on Friday September 6, 2024.

The basic writing workshop seeks to inspire men to write “from the heart” and communicate their feelings, values, cherished memories or even important milestones in one’s family history, to a relative or posterity in the form of a letter.

For more information feel free to send us an email at CDFHA@sintmaartengov.org or contact any of the following community help desks: