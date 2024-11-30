Justice Committee Conducts Work Visit to Point Blanche Prison to Assess living conditions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) - Yesterday, Friday, November 29th, the Justice Committee of Parliament conducted a working visit to Point Blanche Prison. The visit was part of the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the concerns of all citizens, including inmates, are heard.

During the visit, the committee met with the Inmates Association for an open and constructive dialogue, providing inmates the opportunity to voice their concerns directly.

The Inmates Association acknowledges that once you do the crime, you have to do the time—but it cannot happen under inhumane circumstances.

Key issues discussed included outdated laws, inconsistencies in regulations within the Kingdom, concerns about medical well-being, and the critical importance of improved rehabilitation programs and reintegration support for inmates.

Inmates emphasized that effective rehabilitation programs are essential for equipping them with the necessary skills, education, and support to successfully reenter society.

Without adequate rehabilitation and reintegration assistance, the likelihood of individuals reoffending increases, affecting not only themselves but also the safety and well-being of the wider community.

The committee also toured the prison facilities, including the women’s section, to observe the living conditions firsthand. This provided valuable insight into the challenges faced by the prison and its inmates while awaiting the construction of a new facility.

By witnessing these conditions up close, the committee gained a clearer understanding of the issues that need urgent attention. Following the visit, the committee will evaluate the information gathered to determine actionable steps within their parliamentary role.

This includes assessing how to address these challenges through updated laws and policies. As co-legislators, the Justice Committee will collaborate with the Ministry of Justice to find practical solutions, with a particular focus on enhancing rehabilitation programs and reintegration support to reduce repeat offenses and promote public safety.

This visit marks an important step in the committee’s ongoing efforts to actively address justice-related matters. The Justice Committee reaffirmed its dedication to representing all citizens of St. Martin, including inmates, and is committed to supporting a more effective and humane justice system for the benefit of all.