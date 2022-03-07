Justice Facility Demolition Commences with Symbolic Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) Hon. Egbert Doran, accompanied by the Minister of Justice Hon. Anna Richardson, hosted a symbolic demolition ceremony on March 2, 2022, to inaugurate the demolition of the designated justice building, which was tendered in the second quarter of 2021.

The former Soremar Building in Cole Bay sustained severe damage post Hurricane Irma in 2017, particularly dilapidating the roof structure, adding to previous deterioration sustained over time.

The demolition of the building is scheduled to conclude by the end of April 2022, allowing for subsequent construction of a designated Justice facility.

All recyclable material garnered from the demolition will be reused by the Ministry of Justice and VROMI to upgrade other existing facilities.

Safety and traffic signs will be erected to guide and warn commuters of the potential construction implications during the execution of the project.

The Ministry of VROMI urges the general public to observe any general safety measures when in the vicinity of the project during the demolition phase and exercise all necessary precautions including but not limited to commuting or parking.

The contractor involved in the demolition are Caribbean General Contractors (CGC).

Minister of VROMI Hon. Egbert Doran (3rd from right), along with Ministry of VROMI representatives and the contractor along with the demolition crew.