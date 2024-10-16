K1 Britannia Fd. Celebrates Youth Achievements in the ‘23-‘24 Transitional Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – K1 Britannia Foundation recently celebrated a memorable and impactful Closing Ceremony for its 2023-2024 youth cohort, marking the culmination of the year-long Work, Training, and Social Development (WTSD) Program. This comprehensive program offers support to youth from vulnerable and challenging backgrounds, providing them with scholarships to pursue their GED or attend NIPA, as well as offering Work-Ready and Life-Skills Workshops, volunteer community projects, and mentorship from local community members.

The event served as a platform for these exceptional young individuals to share their stories of growth, experiences, and gratitude, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

The ceremony featured inspiring remarks from Youth Probation Department Officer Samantha Williams, who spoke on behalf of the Court of Guardianship. She emphasized the significance of the longstanding partnership between K1 Britannia Foundation and the Court of Guardianship, a collaboration that has been in place since 2014. Williams stated, “The K1 youth program is unique on Sint Maarten—there is nothing comparable. They have become a critical part of our organization’s responsibility in preventing young offenders from re-offending by increasing their future prospects. The results of the K1 Youth Program with our clients have been remarkable.”

The evening was filled with personal reflections from the youth themselves. Enrique Sullivan, the 2023-2024 GED Valedictorian, shared how the program transformed his perspective:

"All of these workshops and volunteering were not only enjoyable, but also played a key role in helping us grow, both individually and as a group. This program has taught me that I'm capable of more than I ever thought possible, and for that, I'm very thankful to K1."

Zack Mars, who was recognized as the Most Improved Participant, echoed similar sentiments:

"This opportunity means a brighter future for me. The workshops helped me see a bigger picture in life. They taught me accountability with myself and those around me. The lesson that stuck with me is to always do your best."

The wisdom shared by past participants also resonated throughout the event. Jayquan Laurence, the 2022-2023 Most Improved Participant, reminded the audience, “It’s not about how many times you fail, it’s about how many chances you had to walk away but chose not to.”

The event was further elevated by the master of ceremonies and keynote speaker, Ms. Nkosazana Illis. In her powerful and uplifting address, she urged attendees to strive for greatness, to be examples for others, and to embody the spirit of community by being their brother’s or sister’s keeper.

Recognition and appreciation were central to the ceremony as K1 presented participation certificates and special awards to outstanding youth who demonstrated dedication and growth. The categories included:

- GED Valedictorian – Enrique Sullivan

- Emergency Leader – Gaphnie Phebe

- Best Volunteer – Zack Mars

- Most Improved Participant – Zack Mars

- Perfect Workshop Attendance – Emanuel Alcin, Ishmael Gordon, and Zack Mars

Each participant received a gift bag from Penha, while special award recipients were also honored with generous gift cards from local sponsors, including JAX Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar, Mr. Chow at Oasis, Roma at Oasis, Chesterfields, Pineapple Pete, and Wasabi Charlie.

In addition to celebrating the youth, K1 also recognized the vital contributions of the Work-Ready and Life-Skills Workshop Facilitators and volunteer mentors, who played an instrumental role in guiding and supporting the participants throughout the program.

Adding a melodious touch to the ceremony, the talented Evan Amatdjaos captivated the audience with his heartfelt singing performances, making the evening even more special and memorable.

The Closing Ceremony was not only a beautiful celebration of youth achievement but also a testament to the power of community and mentorship. K1 Britannia Foundation remains committed to empowering the next generation and looks forward to continuing its work in building a brighter future for the youth of St. Maarten.

The WTSD Program provides young people with the opportunity to gain essential skills and prepare for a successful future. K1 Britannia Foundation relies on the involvement and generosity of the community to continue offering support to these youths. If you are interested in contributing or learning more about how you can help, please email contact@k1britanniafoundation.org or call 721-523-8421 or +1 721-553-8186.