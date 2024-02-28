K1 Britannia Foundation Celebrates 10 Years of Impact with Appreciation Event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - K1 Britannia Foundation marks a decade of dedication, as it commemorates its 10th anniversary. The milestone was celebrated over the weekend with a heartfelt appreciation event held at Motorworld, honoring the invaluable contributions of sponsors, partners, and volunteers who have been instrumental in the foundation's journey of making a profound impact.

The evening served as a poignant moment for reflection as attendees came together to reminisce on the collective achievements of the past decade. A highlight of the event was the screening of a video showcasing the foundation's impactful initiatives, ranging from disaster response efforts to youth programs and Christmas initiatives. Attendees were deeply moved by the tangible difference made possible through collaborative efforts.

In honor of it being its 10th anniversary, K1 chose to highlight 10 special individuals and companies that have played a key role throughout the years and thanked them for their patronage and partnership. Among those recognized were Bobby Velasquez, George Pelgrim, Michel Soons, Norma Arrindell, Port St. Maarten, Renald Williams, Roberto Gibbs, Court of Guardianship and SJIS, the Royal Dutch Navy St. Maarten & Koninklijke Marechaussee and FKG. Also highlighted even though they could not be present was Saro Spadaro and the Maho Group who have been a strong support and encouragement to K1 and many others on the island over the last several years.

Although too numerous to list each one individually, everything that K1 has done has only been possible through the collaboration and unwavering support of countless individuals and companies who have committed to making a difference alongside K1. The event was a moment to show everyone what they were a part of, and how deeply they are appreciated.

The foundation extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors who generously supported the anniversary celebration, including Motorworld, International Liquor and Tobacco, Dr. Fire Entertainment, Prime Distributors, Cost U Less, and others.

As K1 Britannia Foundation looks forward to the next decade of service, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower communities and create positive change, guided by the ethos of compassion, collaboration, and commitment. The foundation is committed to expanding its reach and making an even greater impact in the next chapter of its journey, both locally and regionally with renewed vigor and determination.

To connect with the foundation, please email contact@k1britanniafoundation.org or call/WhatsApp +1-721-553-8186.