K1 Britannia Recruiting Volunteers for Mentorship for Foster Youth | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – K1 Britannia Foundation’s major focus is social issues that affect our youth on the island, specifically foster children and teenagers who are one of the most vulnerable and fragile groups on the island.

The mentorship program came about after discussions with the Court of Guardianship and Family Guardianship. “It was realized that the main thing that foster children and teens need in order to heal from abusive and other emotionally damaging experiences is to receive one on one time, love and attention that is so fundamental to their development.” stated Program Manager Yasmine Essed. Based on this, one of the goals of the foundation is to use its volunteer program to qualify persons in the community to become mentors or foster parents.

The foundation will be organizing a Mentors training for persons 21 years and older who are interested in becoming a mentor and being a positive role model to a youth.

The training is a 12 hour, 6-session course which will be given by psychologist Aisheline Maduro who has extensive experience and knowledge working with youth under protective custody on St. Maarten and has facilitated all of our Mentor trainings since 2015.

The training will start next Tuesday, February 25th. As this training only takes place once a year, and is mandatory for all those who would like to become mentors or foster parents, K1 urges those from the community who are interested in helping Foster Children in this way to get in contact with K1 this week to sign up in order to have the opportunity to participate in this training.

The topics will range from the foster care system on St. Maarten, self-image & self-worth, social development, types of abuse, communication, effecting behavior change, life in foster care as well as cognitive exercises that seek to teach the essentials of becoming a mentor, through personalized knowledge of individual experiences, participants begin to understand the commitment necessary for becoming involved in the foster care and mentoring, and how they are interrelated in the foster care system.

After completing the course, volunteers will be certified to mentor or foster a youth under protective custody in St. Maarten. The matching process will then be completed based on the mentor’s personal strengths and the needs of the child or teenager.

“Becoming a mentor is a very important decision and should not be taken lightly. We are looking for persons who can commit to a minimum of one year and 2-4 hours a week to a youth. However, this commitment is one of the most meaningful ways you can contribute to changing a young life.” added Program Manager Malaika Richards.

Persons 21 years and older who are interested in mentoring foster youth are encouraged to sign up as a volunteer online at https://k1britanniafoundation.org/get-involved/volunteering/ to participate in making a difference in the lives of youth on the island.

For more information about the Mentors Training, call the Program Managers at +1(721) 554-7383 or +1(721) 553-4727, visit www.k1britanniafoundation.org , www.facebook.com/K1SXM or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29820:k1-britannia-recruiting-volunteers-for-mentorship-for-foster-youth&Itemid=450