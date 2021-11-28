K1 Britannia’s 8th Christmas Angels Program starts this weekend! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) -The K1 Britannia Foundation initiated the Christmas Angels Program 8 years ago with the intention to support vulnerable groups and local organizations during this time of the year. The program has seen the local community come out year after year to make Christmas special and memorable for a child, teenager, adult or elderly. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, K1 is once again spreading the tradition of giving throughout the island of St. Maarten via the program.

Two large Christmas trees will be filled with hundreds of little angels which were all hand made with love by the program’s recipients. The angels represent a foster child or youth, a Sr. Basilia Center or District Nursing client at White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, a Mental Health Foundation client, a UJIMA member, a child at the Transitional Shelter and Player Development SXM, or other underprivileged children who need some extra love this Christmas.



K1 Britannia Foundation and its volunteers will be at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island from Friday, December 3rd, to Monday, December 6th, from 9:00am to 6:00pm. You can pass by, choose a special angel, buy a gift for the person it represents, and in return, you get to keep the little angel as a gift from that person – a perfect ornament to treasure!



Over the past 8 years, thousands of gifts have been given to the most vulnerable of our community and individuals, families, and companies have been supportive and instrumental in the success of the program thus far. For recipients of the gifts each holiday season, it’s meaningful and impactful that someone is thinking and valuing them.

The K1 Britannia Foundation believes that it is in giving that we receive. Join the program this Christmas and feel the impact one single act can have on the most vulnerable in our community.



For more information about the program and how individuals, groups or companies can be a part of it, email contact@k1britanniafoundation.org, call +1(721) 553-8186/ +1(721)543-3332 or send a message to the foundation on Facebook or Instagram @K1SXM.

Mother and son selects an angel from the Christmas tree as part of the program.