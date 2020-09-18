K1 Britannia’s DIRECT Receives Support from CIBC FirstCaribbean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – K1 Britannia’s Disaster Relief and Crisis Team (DIRECT) has been assisting with relief activities during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Their efforts recently received a boost from CIBC FirstCaribbean with a donation of USD $1,000.00.

Packaging and delivery of food and hygiene supplies throughout the communities and households impacted by the pandemic over the last months – including the warehousing, loading, unloading, inventorying and packaging and management of all the data of these supplies are the responsibilities of the non-profit organization and its committed volunteers.

DIRECT has packaged and delivered nearly 5,500 food boxes to the needy on St. Maarten.

The donation will aid in their full-time relief activities, purchasing of additional supplies for distribution and daily operations.

