K1’s 7th Christmas Angels Program ends in two days. Hundreds of angels still to be chosen | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – K1’s 7th Annual Christmas Angels Program started last Thursday Dec 3rd and will end this Friday, December 11th.

Since 2014, K1 Britannia Foundation has brought the Christmas spirit to vulnerable groups on the island such as foster children, clients of the Sister Basilia Center, boys at UJIMA, at-risk and vulnerable youth and more. Due to COVID, over 1,000 children have been added to the program to assist those families. Each person has made a handmade angel with love.

K1 and its volunteers have been and will be at the Government Building in Philipsburg until Friday December 11th from 9:00am to 6:00pm. You can stop by to choose one of the handmade angels, buy a gift for the child it represents, return with the gift and get to keep the little angel as a gift from that child.

Over the past 5 days, over 350 persons has come out and picked over 500 beautiful Christmas Angels. Christmas Angels Program Manager Chiaira Bowers added “During this COVID year, it has been wonderful to see so many people come out to choose their angels and enjoying being able to give back in this special way. We are grateful for everyone’s participation, even when they too have been negatively affected due to COVID.”

Individuals, families, companies, social and sports groups are encouraged to come out and participate. So far, companies such as Intermar Shipping, TELEM Group, Arrindell Aviation by Signature and more have come on board to donate gifts for children on the list. Social and sports clubs like Caribbean Eagles and R.I.S.C. Takers have also made it a habit to come and pick angels with their members.

Nevertheless, we aren’t done yet! We have hundreds of more angels to be picked. Come out and give the gift of love to someone that needs it by choosing their angel and buying a gift for them. K1 volunteers are ready to welcome and guide you at the Christmas trees.

As all beneficiaries of the project are vulnerable in some way, the foundation looks forward to your support to help to make sure everyone enjoys food, drinks, entertainment and receives at least one gift for Christmas.This is only possible by the support of individuals, organizations and companies participating to make it a success.

For more information about the program and how you as a company or organization can be a part of it, email contact@k1britanniafoundation.org, call +1(721) 553-8186/ +1(721) 553-4727 or send a message to the foundation on Facebook or Instagram @K1SXM.