Kadaster and KITLV collaborate to preserve country’s heritage documents | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a new partnership, the Royal Institute of Southeast Asia and Caribbean Studies (KITLV) and Kadaster St. Maarten have signed a collaboration agreement to advance the conservation, preservation, and management of historical documents.

This initiative, arranged by Prof. Francio Guadeloupe under the "Islanders on the Helm" project, aims to safeguard important heritage records housed at Kadaster, an essential step in preserving the region’s history for future generations.

The agreement outlines a collaborative effort between KITLV and Kadaster to provide specialised training for Kadaster staff. The training will cover both the technical aspects of document preservation, and the soft skills required for effective file management.

Additionally, the agreement paves the way for internships between the two organizations, offering opportunities for both KITLV and Kadaster personnel to learn from one another. The collaboration will allow them to refine their approaches to land management and better understand the historical context of critical documents.

Anelski Jundri Richardson, Kadaster's Internal Archive and Digitization Assistant will be further trained to specialise in the conservation and management of the heritage files and documents under the collaboration agreement.

As part of the initiative, Kadaster is also making significant strides toward creating a dedicated space for heritage conservation. A contract for a two-year lease on an alternative location, which will serve as a "heritage office," is nearing completion.

This space will provide a sterile environment where the conservation, preparation, and scanning of historical documentation will take place, ensuring that these invaluable resources are preserved and made accessible for future research and education.

The project is part of a larger training program for Kadaster’s management and staff, which is scheduled to be formally presented in the second quarter of 2025.

Kadaster Director Benjamin Ortega said of the MOU: "This collaboration between KITLV and Kadaster marks a significant step forward in the preservation of the region’s heritage. Both organizations are committed to working together to ensure that historical documents are safeguarded and properly managed for the benefit of future generations."