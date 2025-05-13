Kadaster and KITLV engage stakeholders in heritage conservation initiative | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Stakeholders from St. Maarten's heritage and archival sectors gathered at the Kadaster Office to mark the official kick-off of a collaboration between Kadaster and the Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies KITLV on May 12, 2025. The meeting introduced the goals and next steps of a joint effort to safeguard St. Maarten’s historical heritage documents.

This partnership, formally established in January 2025 under the guidance of KITLV Director Dr. Diana Suhardiman and Professor Francio Guadeloupe, is a key component of the broader Island(er)s at the Helm research project. The project, funded by the Dutch Research Council NWO, explores sustainable and inclusive responses to climate challenges across the Caribbean Part of the Dutch Kingdom

Science Communication Coordinator and KITLV researcher Daniella Britt, who is on a four-week working visit to St. Maarten, led the session. Drawing from her prior experience with the National Archives of Aruba and her current role as a committee advisor with the Mondriaan Fund, Ms. Britt presented a vision for developing best practices in document conservation and archival management. She spoke about successful regional examples of accessible and affordable digitized heritage collections, discussed the challenges and opportunities specific to the archival field in St. Maarten, and explored the feasibility of offering virtual and in-person training programmes to strengthen local capacity.

Some members of the persons who attended were Amaris Richarson and Jean-Marc Augusty of St Maarten National Heritage Foundation & Museum, Daniel Helligar of St. Maarten Library, Rachael Illis and Zinesche Antoine-Kruythoff - Department of Records and Information Management, Cadula Jonesof St. Maarten Heritage Platform, Raymond Jessurun - Member and University Saint Martin Research Coordinator and St. Maarten Heritage Platform and Marcellia Henry of UNESCO.

Kadaster Director Benjamin Ortega expressed appreciation for the turnout and positive reception: “Although this initiative was launched by Kadaster, the overwhelming support reflects a shared commitment to protecting our vital heritage resources. While we may not resolve every challenge during this initial phase, the collective engagement shown today ensures a solid foundation for lasting collaboration.”

Follow-up meetings are being scheduled with participating and absent stakeholders to gather deeper insight into current processes, available tools, and institutional needs. These conversations will inform the strategic plan that Ms. Britt is developing, which will guide the implementation of the collaboration and help position St. Maarten as a model for heritage preservation in the region.