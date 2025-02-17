Kadaster and notaries forge better collaboration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Kadaster St. Maarten and the notaries are reinforcing their collaboration with the goal of enhancing services to the community with a range of new and improved services. A recent meeting underscored the mutual commitment to improving the efficiency and transparency of the services provided by both parties.

In attendance at the meeting were Kadaster Managing Director Benjamin Ortega, Mortgage Custodians Jonathon Charles (Operations Manager) and Austin Philips (Front Office Manager), former Mortgage Custodian Marie De Weever, Finance Manager L. Gordon, and Notaries Marlene Mingo, Keshia Richards, Meredith Boekhoudt.

During the meeting, Ortega introduced a range of new and improved services slated for implementation in the first quarter of the year. The discussion also highlighted the restructuring of Kadaster's management team to streamline operations and optimize service provision.

Key among the improvements is the future developments and modernization of Kadaster services for both clients and stakeholders, including the notaries. This will include the introduction of a new Geographical Information System (GIS) platform to enhance accuracy and accessibility, and the implementation of new services designed specifically to benefit notaries.

Strengthening stakeholder engagement through collaboration with major institutions, associations, and government agencies is also high on the agenda as are financial matters, such as improving payment methods with (local) banks and refining collection procedures.

The Mortgage and Registry Department discussions covered the role and appointment process of the Mortgage Custodian (Hypotheek Bewaarder). Kadaster has two Hypotheek Bewaarders, Austin Philips and Jonathon Charles, supported by former Mortgage Custodian Marie De Weever.

The meeting emphasized the need for structured succession planning, relevant training, and a clear background profile for future appointments. On operational and surveying matters, the parties discussed the agreements on technical drawing procedures, certificate of admeasurement processes, and division of condominium rights.

Ortega said, "At Kadaster, we recognize that efficient land administration is built on strong partnerships. By working closely with notaries, we are not only improving service delivery but also reinforcing the legal and financial security of property transactions in St. Maarten. This collaboration ensures that our modernization efforts translate into real benefits for the community, making processes more transparent, accurate, and accessible for all."

Ortega and his team outlined their roles in enhancing services for stakeholders, recognizing the crucial role of notaries in achieving mutual success. These developments align with Kadaster’s broader vision for 2025 and beyond.

The meeting concluded with clear agreements on the way forward and a shared commitment to a more efficient and transparent working relationship. With this strengthened collaboration, both the Kadaster and the notaries of St. Maarten look forward to delivering faster, more accurate, and better-coordinated services for residents and businesses alike.