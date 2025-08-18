Kadaster urges public to safeguard boundary markers, crisis team activated | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – As St. Maarten faces an active hurricane season, Kadaster is urging the public to take proactive steps to safeguard boundary markers, survey stakes, and other physical identifiers placed by Kadaster personnel in the field. These markers are vital for property identification, land management, and post-storm recovery efforts.

To strengthen its preparedness, Kadaster has established a dedicated Crisis Management Team (CMT). The team, made up of senior staff from administration, field operations, IT, and communications, was first activated during the passage of Hurricane Erin. During that event, the CMT coordinated risk assessments, staff safety checks, facility inspections, and ensured uninterrupted access to Kadaster’s records and services.

Kadaster Director Benjamin Ortega emphasized, "Protecting boundary markers is protecting the integrity of our land system. We rely on these markers to support property owners and the wider community. Our new Crisis Management Team ensures Kadaster is always ready to safeguard our staff, our systems, and the work we carry out on behalf of the people of St. Maarten."

The CMT’s comprehensive plan covers staff safety and preparedness, facility readiness, business continuity, and clear communication with stakeholders before, during, and after severe weather events.

Kadaster remains committed to working closely with government, utility providers, and community partners to ensure uninterrupted service delivery throughout this hurricane season.

Kadaster St. Maarten is responsible for maintaining the national registry of property and land ownership, ensuring legal certainty in real estate, and supporting sustainable development through accurate mapping and land information services.