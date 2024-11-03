Kaiso Meets Comedy in the Highly Anticipated Calypso Lounge Event Dec. 07 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - Prepare for a night of laughter, music, and unforgettable performances as the renowned *Calypso Lounge* event returns on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, at the Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall. Starting at 8 p.m., this celebrated show brings together top talent for a unique fusion of Kaiso (Calypso) and comedy to kick off the festive season.

Headlining the Calypso Lounge are legendary performers including Gypsy, Beau Beau, and The Saint, with special features from Melvin Hodge and Junior King Jojo. The evening will be hosted by the well-loved and humorous Fernando Clark, ensuring a night filled with belly-aching laughter and rhythmic calypso vibes.

Understanding the current economic challenges, Mr. Bertaux “Rude” Fleming is introducing the “Things Hard Special,” offering an early-bird ticket price of just $25 from November 1st until November 15th at all ticket outlets while supplies last. After this date, advance tickets will be available for $30, with tickets at the door priced at $40. VIP reservations are also available for those wanting an exclusive experience and can be booked via +1-721 522 1975.Tickets are available at Adolphus Office Supplies, Aleeze Box Office and Levi’s Marigot.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Fleming shares, “In times like these, we need to laugh and let loose – we can’t always be serious. Calypso Lounge is that night to enjoy sweet Kaiso and comedy, to let go and truly enjoy ourselves. Start your December off with the best company, great music, and laughs!”

Don’t miss this chance to experience the vibrant culture of St. Maarten and enjoy an evening that promises entertainment, unity, and joy. Get your tickets early and join us at the Calypso Lounge for a night that will surely be remembered! Follow us on our social media pages - Xtratight for more information.