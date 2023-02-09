Kelron Bellot launched his 2024 bid for parliament with N.O.W Party | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BELVEDERE) – Twenty-one-year-old Belvedere resident Kelron Bellot launched his candidacy for the 2024 parliamentary elections with the Nation, Opportunity, Wealth (N.O.W) party at Belvedere Community Center on Thursday, February 2.

In a statement, Bellot said his campaign is about “properly representing the youths of Sint Maarten and reminding Soualiga of its motto “Always progressing.”

“For many years, the young people of St.Maarten have been voicing their issues for representation but nothing has been done,” he said. “If the government won’t listen to us and make laws with us in mind, we will go there and do it ourselves”.

Member of Parliament and leader of N.O.W party, Christophe Emmanuel expressed how intrigued he was with the depth of knowledge and passion that Bellot has for his country, and representational politics.

“Sint Maarten has a bright future if young people are thinking the way that Mr. Bellot thinks and this party will win the upcoming elections” said MP Emmanuel.

NOW is a new political organisation that was launched on October 10, 2022, by Christophe Emmanuel, Independent Member of Parliament. The party’s mandate is outlined in its name, to build a Nation for which it will be working for, providing Opportunities for its people and creating Wealth for the people of Sint Maarten for generations to come, it was stated in the release.

“It is safe to say that Bellot’s vision and goals align with the party’s manifesto and that he is on the right track,” said Michael Granger, Member of the N.O.W Party team.

Representatives of the Methodist Agogic Center Comprehensive Secondary Education (MAC-CSE) Dr.Velda James, Former Administrator, alongside Miss Lavern Benn, current Head of Management Team shared their experience in Bellot’s leadership and career development and endorsed him on his journey to Parliament.

During his address, Bellot highlighted several issues ranging from the heavy taxation of senior citizens, the substandard state of the education system on the island, the refusal for extension of vacation days for teachers, and the lack of proper housing maintenance in Belvedere amongst other pivotal issues.

“Soualigans, I don't know if you are seeing this but it's becoming difficult to own a little shack we can call home. Buying land is reserved for the foreign investors and available places to rent is becoming like searching for a needle in a haystack. The population is increasing and any government that doesn’t have the development of more housing as a priority, has no vision. My generation doesn't plan on living with their parents until they are 35, we want independence.” said Bellot.

He was officially welcomed into the party after signing the membership form and given branded materials to aid in his campaigning efforts. “I know for a fact, that being young isn't enough for you to give me a chance, but when I get into parliament it’s not just Kelron for the Youths, It’s Kelron for the entire Sint Maarten”, he said.

The evening ended with words from suspended MP Buncamper and Event Host Tammie Marsham.