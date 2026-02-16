Kerai Kreative Style Celebrates 10 Years of Empowerment, Culture, and Community | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Caribbean lifestyle and empowerment platform Kerai Kreative Style, founded by creative leader and brand strategist Kenty Lichtenberg, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month. What began as a personal style blog has evolved into a movement that empowers women, celebrates Caribbean identity, and fosters confidence, authenticity, and cultural pride across the region and beyond.

Over the past decade, Kerai Kreative Style has become a trusted voice and safe space where women feel seen, represented, and inspired to embrace their individuality. Through storytelling, cultural advocacy, and community engagement, the platform has amplified Caribbean creativity while encouraging women everywhere to walk boldly in their purpose.

To commemorate this milestone, a month-long series of reflective and celebratory experiences was curated to honor the journey, the community, and the women who have been part of its evolution.

The celebration began on February 7th with the online premiere of “10 Years, One Journey — Seen Through Her Eyes,” a reflective look at the platform’s growth and the impact it has created through storytelling and representation.

The first in-person gathering took place on February 14th with Sip & Stretch: A Sunrise Reflection, an intimate and soulful experience held along the Philipsburg Boardwalk. As the sun rose over the Caribbean Sea, women gathered in a sacred space of stillness, gratitude, and connection. More than a wellness moment, it was a heartfelt celebration — by women, for women — created to thank them for walking this journey together over the past decade. Through reflection, breath, and shared presence, attendees honored healing, self-love, and the strength found in community.

On February 16th, supporters from near and far can join a virtual live toast, raising their glasses to celebrate ten years of impact and connection across borders.

The celebration will continue on February 21st with Zumba with Soultry Dance, an energizing community session at the Belair Community Center that will bring movement, joy, and togetherness to the anniversary festivities.

The month will concludes on February 28th with the Mini Styling & Image Coaching Pop-Up at T’s Closet in Philipsburg, offering women an empowering finale focused on confidence, personal branding, and self-presentation.

“Kerai Kreative Style was born from a desire to create space for women to feel confident, valued, and represented,” said founder Kenty Lichtenberg. “This celebration is not just about ten years of work — it is about ten years of shared stories, growth, resilience, and the incredible women who continue to inspire this journey.”

Throughout its evolution, Kerai Kreative Style has championed body positivity, highlighted Caribbean fashion and culture, collaborated with regional and international partners, and created empowering experiences that extend beyond style into confidence building and identity affirmation.

As the platform steps into its next decade, its mission remains rooted in community, cultural pride, and empowering women to embrace their authentic selves.

“This milestone belongs to every woman who has supported, shared, and believed in this vision,” Lichtenberg added. “Together, we continue to celebrate our stories, our strength, and our collective power.”

About Kerai Kreative Style

Founded in 2016 by Kenty Lichtenberg, Kerai Kreative Style is a Caribbean-based lifestyle and empowerment platform dedicated to promoting confidence, cultural pride, personal style, and authentic self-expression. Through storytelling, collaborations, and community engagement, the platform inspires women across the Caribbean and internationally to embrace their identity and walk confidently in their purpose.