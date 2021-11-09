Kerai Kreative Style Supports the Oncology Department | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - As we have ended the various activities for Breast Cancer Awareness Month (let’s remember that awareness is all year round so remember to get yourself checked), led by the Positive & Elektralytes Foundations we thought it was important to also show some support to the current patients in our community that are dealing with their individual journey.

We would like to emphasize the fact that when you are battling this disease you go through various transformations, both physical and mental. It is important to find a source of hope and positivity and to continue feeling like a person that will overcome this.

“This is the reason why we chose the patients, that are currently going through their treatments and show support by providing them with a self-care package. These self-care packages consisted of toiletries, hats, stationary etc. and were prepared for a total of 16 patients. We want to remind them that they are not alone and though we might not know in details everything they are going through; we carry them in our prayers and would continue to uplift them” says Kenty Lichtenberg, founder of KeraiKreativeStyle.com

There are many ways that we can support our community, and it does not always have to be from a monetary perspective, there is also moral and comforting ways that we can reach out to those that are most vulnerable and in time of need.

“I would like to thank the various partners: T’s Closet, Dollar Bazaar & Prime Distributors (exclusive distributor of Proctor & Gamble) for understanding the importance of these types of initiatives and the fact that together, we can make a difference. Progress at whatever speed, is still progress. We hope that the patients enjoy their specially made package as it was made with a lot of love for them in the hope of uplifting their spirits”

A huge thank you to the St. Maarten Medical Center, (oncology department, Nurse Cijntje) for helping us coordinate this moment and of course to Shelly Alphonso & Elektra for ensuring that it was a smooth process.