KFC Title Sponsor of Cricket St. Maarten’s 2023 T-20 Tournament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - After a 15-month hiatus, KFC has stepped up to the plate to assist in the revival of organized cricket as the title sponsor of Cricket St. Maarten's T-20 Tournament. The action bowls off on Sunday, September 10, from 12:00 PM at the Caribe Lumber Ball Park, located on L.B. Scott Road in St. Maarten.

"On behalf of Cricket St. Maarten, I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to KFC for their timely sponsorship support in bringing organized cricket back to the Caribe Lumber Ballpark!" states Bharo Raghubir, President, Cricket St. Maarten.

With leadership of Cricket St. Maarten's new President, Mr. Bharo Raghubir, the organization strives to revitalize the participation and prominence of the sport throughout the island and the region. Cricket has proven to be instrumental in uniting the community, engaging the youth, and producing renowned world-class players, such as current West Indies Batsman Keacy Carty. This is recognized as a major achievement, hailing from St. Maarten's 36-square mile island, with limited cricket facilities.

"Sports is a critical element in the building of any nation and we are encouraged with the many achievements our island has enjoyed. We are excited to be the Title Sponsor of the upcoming KFC T-20 Cricket Tournament and to assist in the revival of cricket. We look forward to an exciting Tournament and to continue our support in 2024, " says KFC's General Manager, Derryck Jack.

The highly-anticipated KFC T-20 Tournament features an all-star line-up of 10 teams, which will be led by their Captains, as follows:

General Auto Spartans, the reigning Champions, Captain Kenroy David; Future Champs, runners up from the last competition, Captain, Keyshawn Charles; Nagico United Cricket Club, Captain Colin Hamer; Motorworld Heats, Captain Kelbert Walters; Sun Insurance Jaguars, Captain Dwayne Elgin; Windward Express Conquerors, Captain Lerry Baptiste; SXM Masters Cricket Club, Captain Danga Farrell; We Lounge Kaiteur, Captain Outar Netram; Veteran Cricket Club, Captain Tommy George, and, Lucian Rangers Cricket Club, Captain Cedric Fenelon.

The KFC T-20 Tournament will be comprised of a total of 27 games, starting from September 10th through November. The standard T-20 format will be utilized, with matches played on Saturdays, from 2:00 to 5:30 PM and two games on Sundays, from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM and another, from 2:00 to 5:30 PM.

As they contend for the KFC T-20 Tournament championship title, various teams are incorporating well known Cricket Star Power players from the West Indies and Leeward Islands professional teams. This includes current West Indies batsman Keacy Carty, playing for the General Auto Spartans. Additional players include, West Indies U-19, all-rounder Nathan Edward, who represents both the Future Champs and NUCC. As well as, Leeward Islands all-rounder Daniel Doram playing for the Spartans. Also playing will be Leeward Islands batsmen Sherwin Peters and Akeem Charles, representing the Spartans as well as, many more all-star players, too numerous to mention.

All cricket fans and the community of St. Maarten are invited to come out with family and friends in full support of your favorite teams and players. Don't you dare miss this action, also sponsored by NAGICO Insurances.