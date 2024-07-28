Khalil Revan calls for end of gun violence and an investigation into gun source | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In light of the recent surge in gun violence plaguing our beloved island of St. Maarten, Democratic Party (DP) candidate Khalil Revan is issuing a passionate call for peace and unity within our community, Revan said in a press statement on Sunday.

The escalating number of shootings and tragic loss of lives has cast a dark shadow over the island paradise we call home. “We must address the root causes of this violence, and that includes investing in our youth and strengthening our communities,” stated Revan. This includes creating opportunities for our youth through sports and other positive programs.

To fund these initiatives, Revan proposes allocating a portion of the crime fund to implement conflict resolution and anger management training in primary schools. By equipping our children with essential life skills at a young age, we can cultivate a more peaceful and harmonious society.

Furthermore, Revan is calling on the Minister of Justice to conduct a thorough investigation into the sources of the high-powered firearms plaguing our island. It is imperative that we understand how these weapons are entering our community. Revan requests what measures the Minister plans to take to curb their importation.

A committed advocate for youth development and community empowerment, Revan emphasizes the importance of investing in our youth through sports and other positive programs as a cornerstone of preventing future violence. Through sports and other positive outlets, we can nurture our youth and steer them away from the destructive path of violence.

"We must prioritize the safety and well-being of our people," stated Revan "While the world is celebrating athletic achievements at the Olympics, we are tragically grappling with effects of gun violence. It is a stark contrast that underscores the urgent need for change."

With a proven track record as a dedicated sports coach, Revan understands the transformative power of athletics. He has coached and mentored student athletes for over 20 years on St. Maarten.

Revan proposes innovative ways to generate sustainable funding for sports development on St. Maarten. “By leveraging the island's tourism brand and fostering strong partnerships with the private sector, we can create a thriving sports industry that benefits our community as a whole,” concluded Revan.