Khalil Revan continuing his father’s legacy with the Democratic Party | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Local resident Khalil Revan, a highly respected community leader, has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary elections, running with the Democratic Party. Revan's decision to enter the political arena comes after extensive consultations with his family, spiritual advisor, and members of his community, driven by his deep commitment to continuing the legacy of his father, Rupert Maynard, and representing the Democratic Party.

Revan's choice to align with the Democratic Party is grounded in a shared set of values and a common vision for the future. He believes in the party's current direction and feels a profound connection due to his father's historical involvement. Rupert Maynard, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, served as its first president. "I proudly declare that the Democratic Party is my political home," Revan stated. "It is an integral part of my family's heritage, and I am dedicated to upholding my father's legacy by representing our people and enacting meaningful change in our beloved community."

With a strong conviction that he possesses the qualities needed to represent St. Martin at the national level, Revan intends to leverage his skills, knowledge, and experience to effect substantial improvements within his constituency and throughout the broader community. "As a future leader, my foremost commitment is to ensure that every voice is heard and every concern is addressed," Revan emphasized.

Revan's vision is to create a positive, lasting impact within the community. He firmly believes that, with the backing of the Democratic Party, he can achieve significant advancements for the people of St. Martin. During his campaign, Revan plans to concentrate on critical issues and share his strategies for implementing necessary changes that will enhance the lives of St. Martin residents.

"I am deeply devoted to the people of St. Martin," Revan added. "I am determined to ensure that our voices are not only heard but also acted upon, bringing forth the change we deserve." Revan is committed to a future where everyone enjoys access to safe and affordable housing, and local businesses thrive, generating employment opportunities for the community.

As Khalil Revan embarks on his journey toward Parliament, his unwavering dedication to advocating for the issues that matter most remains the driving force behind his campaign.