KIDZ AT SEA SXM COASTAL CLEANUP PROJECT OFFERS “DISCOVER SCUBA DIVE” YOUTH DAY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Kidz at Sea’s SXM Coastal CleanUp Project invites young Sint Maarteners 12-21 years old to a “Discover SCUBA Dive” pool day on the 18th of June.

This open day is a first introduction to SCUBA diving, which will be held in the pool, allowing for a calm way to get familiar with the gear and the basics of SCUBA diving before doing so in the ocean. To join this day, you need to be aged 12-21 years old and have your basic swim diploma or be able to demonstrate the equivalent swimming skills.

The dives will run throughout the day in groups of 6 persons in about 3-hour long sessions per group. The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten will be on hand for an environmental discussion at the end of each session.

Spaces are limited so registering in advance is a must in order to receive a spot and can be done via the SXM Coastal CleanUp Project’s Whatsapp of +17215267463 or email them at sxmcoastal@gmail.com.

In addition to the “Discover SCUBA Dive” pool days, Kidz at Sea’s SXM Coastal CleanUp Project is running several courses this summer with the goal of building a resident team of trained SCUBA divers to aid in underwater coastal cleanup efforts to remove hurricane debris and human pollutants, keeping our coastline and beaches cleaner and safer for all. On completion of the extensive application process, the first 6 young adults chosen have started the PADI Open Water certification course and will continue through several advanced SCUBA courses to obtain the necessary training and experience needed for the underwater cleanups.

For more information contact the SXM Coastal CleanUp Project via Whatsapp +17215267463 or email them at sxmcoastal@gmail.com.

“This project is/has been funded by the Government of the Netherlands under the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, implemented by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR), administered by VNGI, and overseen by The World Bank.”