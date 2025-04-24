Kingdom Navy intercepts three drug shipments in one week confiscating 1,652 kgs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - The Dutch Navy Ship HNLMS Groningen intercepted three drug shipments in the Caribbean Region, within a week. This kept a total of 1,653 kilograms of narcotics off the streets. The interceptions date from 4, 5 and 9 April, but have only now been announced by the Dutch Ministry of Defence Caribbean Section.



During the first action on April 4, a patrol aircraft of the Caribbean Coast Guard spotted a suspicious vessel. The NH90 helicopter and two fast interceptor boats (Frisc’s) of HNLMS Groningen were immediately deployed.

It led to an attempted escape during which packages were thrown overboard. Stop signals and warning shots were ignored. The outboard engines of the go-fast were then shot to pieces from the NH90.

The team of the American Coast Guard and the Marine Corps then intercepted 921 kilos of marijuana.

Second and third catch

Less than 24 hours later, another fast-smuggling boat was spotted during a patrol. In this case as well, a forced interdiction of the vessel was required. During this interception, 342 kilos of cocaine were seized.

During a similar operation on April 9, 145 kilograms of marijuana and 245 kilograms of cocaine were seized. All illegal goods were handed over to the American Coast Guard.

Stationship

HNLMS Groningen has been the station ship in the Caribbean Region since the end of January. Carrying out counter-drug operations is one of her tasks. The naval vessel works alternately with the American Coast Guard and the Caribbean Coast Guard.

In the meantime, HNLMS Groningen has intercepted more than 5,000 kilograms of contraband during the six drug transports interventions.