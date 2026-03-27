Kingdom Scholarship applications available again starting 1 April 2026 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Starting 1 April, students can apply for the Kingdom Scholarship again. With this scholarship, students within the Dutch Kingdom get the chance to study temporarily or to do an internship elsewhere in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom Scholarship is for students who are registered at one of the educational institutions mentioned on the RCN website (https://english.rijksdienstcn.com/education-culture-science/kingdom-scholarship/educational-institutions) and is following education in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, or the Netherlands at SBO/MBO level 3 or 4, or at HBO (Higher Professional Education) or WO (University) level.

With this scholarship, students can participate in an internship or educational exchange for a period ranging from 21 days up to a maximum of 6 months at an educational institution or an organisation or company elsewhere within the Kingdom.

The internship or exchange must be an integral part of a recognised degree program.

The assignment of the Kingdom Scholarships is conducted via a lottery system. Students who are selected will receive the scholarship as a subsidy to support their study exchange or internship period.

Students

Do you know someone in your network who is studying at an MBO-3/4, HBO, or WO level within the Kingdom and is interested in a study exchange or internship elsewhere in the Kingdom?

Then notify them about the opportunity to apply for the Kingdom Scholarship between 1 April 2026 and 14 May 2026.

The Kingdom Scholarship stimulates exchange, cooperation, and knowledge sharing between the countries and islands of the Kingdom, offering students a valuable international learning experience within their own Kingdom.

Visit the link below for more information.

https://english.rijksdienstcn.com/education-culture-science/kingdom-scholarship