King’s Games 2026 Successfully Held | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Department of Sports within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) is pleased to announce the successful execution of the King’s Games (Koningsspelen) 2026, held on Friday, April 17, 2026. Approximately 3,500 students from 19 elementary schools participated in the island‑wide celebration honoring His Royal Highness King Willem‑Alexander of the Netherlands.

This year’s theme, “Everyone Fun” (Iedereen Plezier), was clearly reflected in the enthusiastic participation of students and the engaging activities organized throughout the day, promoting inclusivity, enjoyment, and healthy habits through physical activity.

Minister of Sports Melissa Gumbs praised the successful execution of the event, stating, “The success of the King’s Games 2026 is a testament to what we can achieve when we place our children at the center of community, health, and education. Seeing approximately 3,500 students come together under the theme ‘Everyone Fun’ truly reflects our commitment to inclusivity, physical activity, and positive development. Events like these not only encourage healthy lifestyles but also strengthen unity across our schools and the wider community. We are proud to continue this meaningful tradition and look forward to building on this momentum in 2027.”

MECYS extends sincere thanks to all participating schools, school managers, teachers, Physical Education instructors, and students for their dedication and active involvement; your energy, teamwork and positive spirit brought the theme to life and made the day a memorable experience. Appreciation is also extended to Cake House Bakery for the provision and coordination of the healthy breakfast packages, and to the Department of Communication for their support in covering and highlighting the day’s activities.

Building on the success of this year’s event, MECYS looks forward to continuing the King’s Games tradition in 2027. We look forward to reaffirming the importance of fostering environments where children can develop healthy habits through enjoyment, inclusion and active participation and to further strengthen partnerships within the Kingdom.