Klimaxx Karnival Celebrates a Powerful Debut in Carnival 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Klimaxx Karnival proudly extends heartfelt thanks to every reveler, supporter, and partner who helped bring our debut to life during Carnival 2025. This first-year appearance was a testament to passion, resilience, and unity—and it could not have been achieved without the unwavering energy and commitment of those who trusted us with their Carnival experience. From feathers to fêting, the KLIMAXX EXPERIENCE made its mark.

A special and sincere thank you goes out to het Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, whose support of our Cultural Wear section was instrumental in honoring the legacy of the late Lady Ruby Bute. Through this tribute, Klimaxx was able to celebrate the richness of our heritage and uplift the memory of one of St. Maarten’s most iconic cultural figures in front of thousands. To the family and estate of Lady Bute, thank you for allowing us to carry her story forward.

We also express our deepest gratitude to our Platinum Sponsor, Flow, for believing in our vision and joining us in delivering an unforgettable experience. Your support enabled new opportunities, broader reach, and impactful visibility for Klimaxx Karnival. To our Silver Sponsor, Prime, thank you for your belief in our team and mission—your contribution helped make our creative execution a reality. To all of our supporting sponsors, remember that you made the KLIMAXX EXPERIENCE a reality!

As we look ahead to 2026, Klimaxx Karnival is just getting started. This year has laid the foundation for continued growth, stronger partnerships, and an even bolder presence. We invite everyone—past revelers, future supporters, and the broader community—to stay connected as we prepare for an even greater KLIMAXX next Carnival season!