Klimaxx Karnival Presents “The Colorful Story of Ruby Bute” – A Cultural Tribute Honoring a National Treasure | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a dynamic collaboration between Klimaxx Karnival and The Estate of Ruby Bute, a vibrant cultural section titled “The Colorful Story of Ruby Bute” will take center stage at this year’s Carnival. This tribute honors the iconic Ruby Bute, an artist, poet, storyteller, and beloved cultural icon whose legacy continues to shape St. Maarten’s artistic and heritage landscape. Known for her vivid depictions of island life and her celebration of local traditions, Ruby Bute's work brought the heart of St. Maarten to life—particularly through what she described as "the market scene": a bold and colorful representation of community, culture, and identity.

This cultural section is made possible thanks to the generous financial contribution of het Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, whose support has been vital in bringing this meaningful project to fruition. Their investment has ensured that Ruby Bute’s legacy will be honored in an unforgettable, visual, and performative way on the Carnival Road. As we celebrate culture in motion, participants will wear artistic creations inspired by her paintings and storytelling, creating a living tribute to a woman who captured the soul of the island through her every brushstroke.

Following Carnival, the project will expand into a schools-based cultural education initiative, sharing the story and impact of Ruby Bute with our youth. While many students may not have had the chance to meet or witness Ruby Bute’s work in person, this initiative will instill in them the patriotic pride and cultural awareness that Ruby so passionately preserved. Our next generation deserves to know the voices and faces that helped build the cultural fabric of St. Maarten—and Ruby Bute’s story is one that must continue to be told.

Registration for this cultural section closes on Tuesday! Only 5 spots remain for those who wish to take part in this one-of-a-kind tribute. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a historic celebration that honors a true daughter of the soil and elevates St. Maarten’s Carnival through heritage, art, and community pride.

For more information, visit @KlimaxxKarnival on Instagram and Facebook or For any questions or assistance with registration, feel free to contact us at: klimaxxkarnival@gmail.com

+1 (721) 584-3578