“KNOW YOUR NUMBERS” PLACES STAFF’S HEALTH FIRST AT CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In encouragement of healthy lifestyles, CIBC FirstCaribbean in collaboration with the Healthy Caribbean Coalition designed the “Know Your Numbers” campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of wellness mindsets and increase the detection of cardiovascular disease as well as diabetes among its staff.

The recent in-branch event commenced with a 'Take a Moment at Your Desk,’ facilitated by Suzanne Scholz of Mindful Sou Yoga. The session demonstrated movements that could be easily done at workstations throughout the day to refresh and restore the mind and body.

Staffers also received high blood pressure and glucose checks by the Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten. Lectures were held by nutritionist, Swinda Richardson on ‘Healthy Eating’ and by Dr. Joanne Siebel on the 'The Importance of Mental Health'.

Personal Health Trackers were shared to help employees maintain their well-being and healthy habits by keeping track of their cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, and body mass index (BMI) numbers.

Nutritionist, Swinda Richardson delivers a lecture on ‘Healthy Eating’ to staffers at CIBC FirstCaribbean Philipsburg branch.

