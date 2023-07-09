Koop Avond: An Exciting Kick-Off to a Month-Long Extravaganza at The Boardwalk | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The much-anticipated event, Koop Avond, kicked off with great enthusiasm on Thursday, July 6th, at The Boardwalk. The event, organized by Xtratight Entertainment, was inaugurated by Valya Pantophlet, Head of the Ministry of Tourism and Economic Affairs, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Koop Avond captivated attendees with its vibrant atmosphere, showcasing an array of vendors offering delectable food, unique crafts, and much more. Patrons had the opportunity to explore an assortment of local treasures and indulge in culinary delights, all in the heart of our beloved city.

The festivities were further elevated by captivating live performances from two crowd favorites: Sweet Pan and Hybrid Band. The mesmerizing melodies and energetic beats brought the event to life, leaving the audience enthralled and craving more. The talented musicians showcased the rich cultural heritage of our community and added a lively rhythm to the event.

This remarkable evening marks the beginning of a month-long celebration of Koop Avond. Residents and visitors alike are invited to experience the magic of this weekly extravaganza, scheduled every Thursday throughout July, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at The Boardwalk. Embrace the opportunity to immerse yourself in a vibrant ambiance, discover unique products, savor mouth watering delicacies, and be captivated by amazing live performances.

Make sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming editions of Koop Avond on Thursday, July 13th, 20th, and 27th. Each week promises to be a memorable experience, with an abundance of surprises, entertainment, and community spirit waiting to be discovered.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration! Join us at Koop Avond and make lasting memories with friends and family. For more information and updates, please visit www.xtratight.com or follow us on [Instagram and Facebook at @Xtratight.

About Koop Avond:

Koop Avond is a month-long event held at The Boardwalk every Thursday during July celebrating lifestyle, culture, and commerce. It offers a diverse mix of vendors, delightful cuisine, captivating live performances, and an immersive cultural experience. Koop Avond aims to bring together the community, encourage commerce, and create cherished memories for all attendees.