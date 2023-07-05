Koop Avond Returns to Philipsburg, Igniting Cultural Commerce and Family Fun | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Koop Avond, the highly anticipated cultural commerce event, is set to enliven the vibrant streets of Philipsburg, St. Maarten, every Thursday evening throughout the month of July. This unique event, now in its third edition, aims to promote entrepreneurship, cultural lifestyle shopping, and entertainment for both locals and tourists alike.



Koop Avond serves as a dynamic platform for a diverse range of vendors, offering a captivating fusion of entertainment, food, and music. The event is specifically designed to encourage entrepreneurship and

celebrate the rich cultural heritage of St. Maarten, creating an engaging atmosphere that appeals to families, tourists, and the local community.



Following a brief hiatus due to the challenges posed by the 2020 pandemic, Koop Avond returns stronger than ever, ready to reignite the summer vibes in Philipsburg. The first week of the month-long event will

commence on Thursday, July 6th, transforming the Boardwalk into a bustling hub of activity. Every subsequent Thursday throughout July, visitors can revel in a remarkable blend of vendors from various

sectors, including food, crafts, and retail, complemented by electrifying live performances by some of the most popular dance bands, and other local artists on the island.



Xtratight Entertainment, in collaboration with the Ministry of TEATT, cordially invites the public to embrace the joy of summer in Philipsburg and extend their support to our local vendors. We extend our sincere gratitude to our esteemed partners, whose invaluable contributions have made this event possible: The Port of St. Maarten, GEBE, Belair Beach Hotel, Carib Beer, Chamber of Commerce, Windward Island Bank, Kooyman, VIVA Signs, Quality Sweepers, and Genesis Music Group.



Make a date with cultural commerce and family fun every Thursday evening this July at Koop Avond on the Boardwalk located in Philipsburg. This captivating event promises to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of the island while offering an immersive experience that highlights St. Maarten's vibrant cultural lifestyle. Join us in celebrating our local talent, indulging in delectable cuisine, and experiencing the rhythm of the island.



For more information and updates, visit our official website at [www.xtratight.com/ka] or follow us on social media [@Xtratight].