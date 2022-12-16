Kooyman donates airco unit to Keep a Cool Head Campaign at MPC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - When the Keep a Cool head team at the Milton Peters College (MPC) rolled out their donation sheet activity to raise funds for much needed air conditioning units at the high school, Kenia Vanterpool, office manager at Kooyman and mother of student at MPC, pledged to arrange one air conditioning unit via her employer, SVOBE Innovation Coordinator Saskia Kliphuis said on Friday in a press statement.

On December the 15th the air conditioning unit was delivered to the MPC campus and happily received by students, staff, and Keep our Head Cool Team Members.