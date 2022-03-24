KOOYMAN donates protective work gear to two MPC students for the SKILLS Finals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (REWARD) - Gilmar Blackman and Nathan Joseph, two electrical engineering and plumbing exam students, will represent the Windward Islands as the Caribbean Kings in the tough and exciting Finale of the SKILLS Competition in the Netherlands on March the 31st, according to a press release from SVOBE.

The Skills Finals is a huge event: about 1000 students from both secondary and tertiary vocational schools will do various high level assignments in their specific vocational area: for example hospitality, care, carpentry and electrical engineering & plumbing. Nathan and Gilmar will compete against 7 other teams, while completing an electrical installation within five hours’ time.

Students are requested to come with their professional gear, which KOOYMAN kindly agreed to sponsor.

Kooyman’s commercial officer, Evencia Carty-Seabrookes helped to select the work shoes, safety goggles, safety vest& gloves and wished the students the best of luck in the SKILLS competition.