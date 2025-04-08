Kooyman Partners with SCDF through Carnival Village Booth Holder Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Kooyman is proud to announce its dynamic and innovative sponsorship of the 2025 St. Maarten Carnival, in partnership with the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF).

This year, Kooyman is stepping up its commitment to the community by creating meaningful and engaging experiences inside Carnival Village and along Pond Fill Road, enhancing the festival atmosphere for both visitors and local vendors.

As part of its sponsorship, Kooyman will introduce several key activations. The Kooyman Link Up Cornuh will feature four newly designed seating areas within Carnival Village, providing comfort and convenience for festival-goers while increasing seating options for booth holders.

Additionally, Kooyman is sponsoring this year’s Booth Holder Competition, celebrating the creativity and dedication of food vendors. In the following days Kooyman will roll out the guidelines for the competition and announce the prizes that are to be won.

To further enhance the experience, Kooyman will also contribute to the beautification of the Carnival Village entrance, making it a more welcoming and visually appealing space. This should allow for visitors to have great photo opportunities.

President of the SCDF Edwardo Radjouki said: “We are extremely proud to welcome Kooyman as the newest corporate partner of St. Maarten Carnival,” said SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki.

“Their commitment to enhancing the festival experience, especially through their support of our booth holders and the exciting new Link Up Cornuh, is a clear reflection of their community spirit and innovative approach. This partnership marks the beginning of something truly special, and we are enthusiastic about growing this relationship in the years to come. Kooyman’s presence in Carnival Village this year will undoubtedly add another vibrant layer to what is already the most thrilling time of year on the island.”

Kooyman recognizes that food is at the heart of St. Maarten’s Carnival tradition, and booth holders play a crucial role in preserving and celebrating the island’s rich culinary heritage. This initiative reflects Kooyman’s dedication to giving back to the community while providing an enjoyable and comfortable experience for all festival attendees.

Carnival is a time of unity, culture, and celebration, and it’s important that both booth holders and visitors have a fantastic experience. The Kooyman Link Up Cornuh and other initiatives are all about bringing people together over great food and tradition, while celebrating one of the largest events of St. Maarten: Carnival.

Kooyman invites everyone to enjoy this year’s Carnival and experience the community spirit that makes St. Maarten’s festival so special. Starting this Saturday, Kooyman launches its highly anticipated Carnival Shirt campaign.

Shoppers who spend $40 or more will receive an exclusive Carnival shirt (see photo)—a limited-edition collector’s item—available while supplies last. The excitement for Carnival is building and Kooyman is looking forward to actively support this annual event.