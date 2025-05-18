Kooyman’s creative partnership with SCDF adds new energy to Carnival Village | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Kooyman St. Maarten made a vibrant debut during St. Maarten Carnival 2025 with the provision of extra seating spaces in Carnival Village, production of a documentary on village booth holders and the successful launch of the Kooyman Booth Holders Competition, a new initiative designed to recognize and celebrate the creativity, cultural expression, and dedication of Carnival Village booth holders.

Launched as part of Kooyman’s first official involvement in the island’s premier cultural celebration, the competition honored booths that excelled in four key categories: cultural relevance and visual appeal, creativity and originality, cleanliness and attention to detail, and effective use of furniture.

On the final night of Carnival 2025, Kooyman Store Manager Rik Buis took to the stage to personally present the prizes to the top three winners.

Taking third place was Flavors, earning a score of 60 out of 80 and receiving a cooler and a $100 Kooyman gift voucher. Second place went to Fettin’ Quarters, with a score of 63 and a prize package that included a canopy tent, foldable chairs, and a $250 gift voucher. The top honor was awarded to booth #6, Vybes Cyan Done, led by the dynamic father-daughter team Norris and Norissa Richards. Scoring 68 points, they received a BBQ set with accessories and a $400 Kooyman voucher.

In a Carnival Village brimming with energy, music, and visual flair, Vybes Cyan Done stood out for its cultural richness, welcoming atmosphere, and outstanding design. The Richards family’s passion and creativity earned them top praise in what Kooyman hopes will become a cherished annual tradition.

Kooyman’s contribution to Carnival 2025 extended beyond the competition. The company also provided four additional seating areas within Carnival Village, which were well-received by patrons seeking comfort and a place to relax. These spaces, aptly named the "Kooyman Link Up Kornuhs," became popular gathering points throughout the festival.

Additionally, Kooyman also produced a historic documentary on the evolution of booths and booth holders in Carnival Village. The documentary was shown online and on the last night of Carnival in the Village.

SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki praised the new collaboration, stating, “SCDF is proud to call Kooyman a corporate partner of St. Maarten Carnival. Their support was meaningful and visible, from the booth competition to the creation of additional seating areas that enhanced the visitor experience. We are grateful for their involvement and look forward to growing this partnership in the years to come.”

On the final night of Carnival 2025, Kooyman Store Manager Rik Buis (center) with the winner of the Kooyman Booth Holder Competition, queens and SCDF representatives.