KPSM and Rental Tribunal Join Forces to Better Serve the Community in Rental Disputes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a move that promises to bring more clarity and support to residents dealing with rental disputes, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), at the request of the Rental Tribunal of Sint Maarten, met on Wednesday, August 20th, 2025, to discuss the alignment of work processes and better communication between both organizations and the public.

The meeting addressed some of the real challenges both organizations face daily. The two entities discussed the legal aspects of rental laws and ways to provide officers and the general public with accurate information. They offered a clear explanation of the extent of their legal tasks and authority and mapped out the best ways to handle these often emotionally charged situations.

The aim of both organizations is to ensure that individuals involved in these disputes receive the correct information, guidance, and fair treatment, as well as to ensure that everyone understands the process. Specialized training sessions provided by the Tribunal for KPSM officers will be organized in the future, designed to deepen their understanding of rental laws.

This partnership reflects a practical approach to a common problem many people face. By working together, both entities hope to reduce rental disputes and provide consistent support when they arise.

Both KPSM and the Rental Tribunal have committed to maintaining regular contact and ongoing dialogue to ensure this collaboration continues to evolve and effectively serve the community. This isn't a one-time meeting but rather the beginning of an ongoing partnership.